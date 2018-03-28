Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: -30 to -40 morning wind chills for Easter

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

The polar vortex pushes toward the area, bringing in the arctic air for Easter weekend.

A A

Brace for a shot of arctic air with -30 to -40 wind chills moving in for Easter long weekend as the polar vortex pushes toward the area.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

A chilly -25 is what it felt like Wednesday morning in Saskatoon with wind chill as temperatures slid back to -19 to start the day.

After some snow overnight, skies cleared right out and mostly sunny skies kicked into full swing, which helped warm us up to -11 before noon with wind chills returning into the minus teens.

A few more clouds will move in during the afternoon as we continue to climb up to an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits with wind chills in minus double digits all day.

Wednesday Night

Clouds keep rolling during the evening along with a chance of a few pockets of snow moving through overnight as we cool back into the minus teens.

Thursday

-24 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Thursday morning as clouds and a slight chance of some light snow stick around for the start of the day.

A breezy northerly wind will keep us cool and an arctic high will start to carve out skies during the day, bringing us back into sunshine by afternoon with temperatures staying in the minus teens and wind chills around or colder than -20 all day.

An arctic ridge of high pressure to the northwest will keep skies clear and help push in the cold air on Thursday.

Easter Long Weekend

Good Friday will be frigid, with temperatures plunging back into the -20s to start the day and wind chills making it feel like -30 to -40 in the morning with some clouds sticking around for the first part of the day as the polar vortex, that cool pool of arctic air that normally sits over the North Pole, pushing toward the area.

Skies will then clear by afternoon with a daytime high struggling to get out of the minus teens before we dive back down into the -20s Saturday morning with -30 wind chills returning.

Winds pick up on Thursday to help kick out the cold air.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine will be back Saturday and Easter Sunday with daytime highs springing back into minus single digits both days.

Work Week Outlook

Easter Monday is expected to remain cool as clouds roll back in for the work week with a chance of snow mid-week as daytime highs return back into mid-minus single digits.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

