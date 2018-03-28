Canada
March 28, 2018 9:57 am
Updated: March 28, 2018 9:59 am

P.E.I. reveals rules around cannabis, set to allow 4 plants per home

By Staff The Canadian Press

File - PEI Premier Wade MacLauchlan speaks to reporters following a Council of the Federation meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
A A

The Prince Edward Island government is going to allow up to four cannabis plants per home and consumption in designated areas.

The province provided updated plans Tuesday for the sale of marijuana once the federal government has passed its legalization bill later this year.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to toughen rules on smoking cannabis, tobacco in public areas

The Liberal provincial government says it will sell seeds and seedlings in addition to dried cannabis and cannabis oil at the four shops it’s setting up, but it doesn’t plan to sell edible versions of the drug.

The province has already said publicly the legal age for buying cannabis will be 19, and that it will be sold at four government stores around the Island as well as online, with adults being allowed to transport a maximum of 30 grams.

WATCH: Cannabis legalization will be in place by end of summer

Tuesday’s rules clarified Islanders will be allowed to grow up to four plants in residences, provided minors don’t have access to them, and said there will be “certain designated spaces” where consumption is permitted.

The province’s legalization plans will also include new impaired driving laws in its Highway Traffic Act.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Cannabis
cannabis legalization
consumption
Edible
Islanders
legalization
Liberal
Marijuana
Marijuana legalization
Marijuana Plants
Prince Edward Island
Smoke

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News