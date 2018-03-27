Traffic
Semi trailer jackknifes, spilling full load of gravel and closing Alberta highway

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A semi trailer spilled a load of gravel on a rural Alberta highway on Tuesday, March 27.

Alberta RCMP
Airdrie RCMP closed Highway 566 on Tuesday after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and spilled a full load of gravel along the highway.

RCMP advised the highway was closed between Panorama Road and Range Road 20 in Rocky View County shortly after 3 p.m.

Crews were on scene cleaning up the spill and RCMP spokesperson Const. Dan Martin said he didn’t know how long the highway would be closed.

