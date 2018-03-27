Oshawa man charged with breaks-ins in Durham, City of Kawartha Lakes

Durham police are trying to find the owners of stolen property following a rash of break-ins in Oshawa and the City of Kawartha Lakes in February.

Police said the break-ins occurred from Feb. 9-23. An investigation led police to identify and arrest a suspect while seizing multiple items.

“As part of the investigation, police identified numerous victims and are in the process of reuniting them with the recovered stolen property,” Durham Regional Police stated on Tuesday.

Michael Lessard, 33, of Harmony Road, Oshawa has been charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and GHB)

Break and enter

Two counts of driving while disqualified

Two counts each: theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

28 counts of failure to comply with a probation order

He was held for a bail hearing.

The DRPS Facebook page features seized property such as power and hand tools, car audio equipment and personal accessories. Contact Durham police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1605 or 1603 if you can identify an item.

“Ensure you have documentation to support your claim, such as a police report number or insurance claim,” police stated. “Please quote the item number when making a claim for an item.”