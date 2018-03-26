Sask. groups and organizations receive more than $2M in charitable gaming grants

More than 800 groups and organizations across the province have received over $2 million from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) after the latest quarterly payment of charitable gaming grants.

The quarterly grants are based on a percentage of net proceeds raised through licensed charitable gaming activities, such as bingos, raffles, break-open tickets, and Texas Hold’em poker and Monte Carlo events.

“Groups and organizations that raise funds through charitable gaming activities receive additional dollars through the charitable gaming grant program,” Minister Responsible for SLGA Gene Makowsky said.

“Our government is pleased to be able to help support service clubs, volunteer first responders, senior and youth groups and so many other important organizations focused on helping their communities.”

The SLGA uses charitable gaming reports submitted by various groups to automatically calculate grants provided.