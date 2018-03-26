Community leaders band together amid possible ‘hate-motivated’ incidents at Mississauga mosques

Several community and religious leaders came together on Monday to stand in solidarity with the Muslim community in the wake of demonstrations perpetrated against several Mississauga mosques last Thursday.

Peel Regional Police said they are investigating the incidents as ‘hate-motivated’ after a woman can be seen on video at a Mississauga Islamic centre appearing to tear the pages of a Qur’an and putting the pages on cars while calling the religious text “Satanic.”

The incident happened at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre just after 5 p.m. Police confirmed they are aware of two more similar incidents that took place later that same day at other mosques in the city.

In a 10-minute video obtained by Global News after it was posted and subsequently deleted on the Never Again Canada website, a woman who identifies herself as Sandra Solomon said she is visiting mosques “to educate as many as we can people about the true face of Islam.” She said she wants to see the Qur’an designated as “hate literature.”

During a news conference at Mississauga City Hall Monday afternoon, many condemned the actions of Solomon, whom several speakers referred to as a “known Islamaphobe and anti-Muslim activist.”

“I am disgusted and disturbed by these hate-filled actions that have occurred in our city and I stand with not only the Muslim community, but with all faiths — many of whom are represented here today in condemning this hateful incident,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

“Let me be clear, we have no tolerance for any intolerance in our city. We will come together and we will emerge stronger than ever. Hateful acts only strengthen our resolve to come together as one community and it will not divide us.”

Rabia Khedr, executive director of the Muslim Council of Peel, said Solomon is a known “Islamophobic activist” and called it “unfortunate” that they had to congregate to denounce the actions.

“But we are not here simply to discuss the hateful incident but to discuss what it means to Canadian Muslims, what it means to members of other faiths and what it means to our city and our country.”

Khedr said it is their expectation that the police will do all it can to prevent further incidents of this nature to take place.

“We believe that her behaviour may warrant criminal prosecution and we welcome the police’s investigation,” she said.

“We don’t want anyone, especially not our children, to be exposed to her, to her hateful views and behaviour.”

Khedr called on police to have a greater presence of officers in the local community and to increase protection of places of worship. She also called for clearer regulations and laws against online hate and the commitment that similar acts will not be able to continue.

Angie Hindy, who is the assistant principal at the Safa & Marwa Islamic School located inside the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre, said she was relieved there were no children inside the mosque at the time of the incident.

“I’m aware that these actions represent a fringe in our society. However, our children are innocent and do not understand why anybody would target their school and their place of prayer,” she said.

Hindy said she is concerned that Solomon said in her video that she plans to continue visiting other mosques.

“I want all mosques to be aware and to be prepared, we need to protect our children,” she said, calling on police to be vigilant and for community members to report any suspicious behaviour.

Federal cabinet minister and Mississauga-Malton MP Navdeep Bains said “Islamophobia is real,” and referenced the Quebec City mosque shooting last year that left six dead.

“Hate crimes are nothing new and they are on the rise and they tripled between 2012 and 2015,” he said, adding that as the minister responsible for statistics Canada, he recognizes the importance of “good quality reliable data” needed to track hate crimes.

“I think this is an important reminder to all of us as Canadians how lucky we are to live in the best country in the world, but we cannot and should not take our rights and freedoms for granted. Freedom, equality and inclusion — these are core Canadian values. They represent who we are.”

Leaders of other religious faiths offered their support and said acts of hatred are something they are accustomed to.

“As Sikhs we are all too familiar with these types of incidents of hatred that we’ve seen at our schools and places of worship as well,” said Balpreet Singh, legal counsel for the World Sikh Organization.

“Islamophobia is the flipside of anti-Semitism,” said Bernie Farber, former CEO of the Canadian Jewish Congress.

“At a time when Jews and Christians come together in their holiest of weeks, let us be bold, let us be brave, let us reach out and stand in solidarity with our Muslim brothers, sisters and neighbours against actions that promote hatred and division.”

Both men said action must be taken to protect those affected and urged police to investigate thoroughly.

Ibrahim Hindy, Imam of Marjid Dar-al Tawheed, said this wasn’t the first time that their mosque has been “specifically targeted” and that he himself has been the victim of a death threat. He said he has had to notify police in the past about other types of suspicious behaviour around the mosque.

“This at times has shaken my confidence in how safe I can feel, even when going about my daily activities here in Peel,” he said.

“To have a known Islamophobe come into our neighbourhood, trespass onto our property … all with with the sole purpose of promoting and broadcasting hatred. This is something that is incredibly distressing.”

Hindy said no one should have to feel fear going into their place of worship. He said this incident was not an attempt to create conversation, but rather an “assault of the mosque.”

“I’m saddened by this incident, yet I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful because this woman’s hatred is vastly overshadowed by the tremendous love that we’ve received already from our fellow Peel residents and from fellow Canadians,” Hindy said.

“Unfortunately hatred is as old as humanity, but love is what will always win.”

