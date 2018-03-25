Rail backlog hurting Manitoba farmers

A rail backlog which is delaying grain shipments is hurting Manitoba farmers.

That’s the word from the province’s biggest farm lobby group, Keystone Agricultural Producers.

Dan Mazier tells Global News the backlog it’s effecting the farmers cash flow.

“We would normally be hauling out about 50 percent of our crop during this January to March time period while the roads are frozen, but that window is gone now”

Mazier points out the backlog is continuing even though farmers will start seeding operations in the next 4 to 6 weeks.

Grain producers say billions of dollars could be lost if the rail car backlog keeps millions of tonnes of grain trapped on the Prairies.

CN Rail has apologized for the backlog and says it’s mobilizing more train cars and workers to get things moving as quickly as possible.

This is the second such backlog in the past four years.