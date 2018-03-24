London man charged in discovery of suspected child pornography

A 28-year-old London man has been charged after the discovery of suspected child pornography.

On Thursday, members of the London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Langarth Street West.

Officers seized a computer and two mobile devices, and say the investigation revealed more than 400 images on the devices containing suspected child pornography.

Philip Alfonse Pelletier was arrested and faces multiple charges, including unlawfully possessing child pornography.

Pelletier is expected to appear in London court on April 4 in relation to the charges.

