London man charged in discovery of suspected child pornography

FILE - A man faces charges for possessing suspected child pornography.

A 28-year-old London man has been charged after the discovery of suspected child pornography.

On Thursday, members of the London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Langarth Street West.

Officers seized a computer and two mobile devices, and say the investigation revealed more than 400 images on the devices containing suspected child pornography.

Philip Alfonse Pelletier was arrested and faces multiple charges, including unlawfully possessing child pornography.

Pelletier is expected to appear in London court on April 4 in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent online anonymously here.

London Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. The strategy has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

