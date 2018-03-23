Potential threat closes Gilbert Paterson Middle School on Friday

Classes at Gilbert Paterson Middle School were cancelled Friday after a potential threat was reported to officials on Thursday evening.

“Our staff did report to police yesterday, and responded promptly to that concern,” said Lethbridge School District No. 51 associate superintendent, Morag Asquith. “Ultimately, that decision was made, I believe around 8 p.m. last night where we said that we need more time to gather more information and work with Lethbridge police.”

Details of the threat are limited. Police are only saying that a student discovered a written message threatening violence.

This isn’t the first time a Lethbridge school has been threatened.

Last September, a reported threat on social media directed at Chinook High School prompted some parents to keep their kids at home until police resolved the situation.

But officials say that isn’t the reason they cancelled classes on Friday.

“Every incident presents different challenges and timing, whether it happens at the beginning of the day, the end of the day, on a Friday so you have a weekend to respond… all impact that piece,” said Asquith.

Family members affected by the closure were stunned.

“Our daughter goes to Grade 6 there,” said Nichole Fiedler. “I don’t know why I’m crying but it’s just, it’s just… You don’t think it’ll happen to your kids or school. I grew up in a small town, it’s just scary.”

“He was kind of shocked about it, he didn’t quite know what to do,” said grandparent Murray Clear. “He didn’t know what to think, as everybody is the same way after everything that happened in the states and everything. Now, this happens, you just kind of wonder… wow, that’s too close to home.”

But family members also say they are pleased with how officials responded.

“Good for them,” said Fiedler. “Nowadays, you can’t take anything for granted. A threat, anything. So good on them. We got the email last night and my husband and I already decided that she just wasn’t going to go to school today.”

The district says certain parameters of the threat have now been ruled out, and classes will resume on Monday.