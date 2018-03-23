Kids for Kids minor hockey tournament underway in Kingston

The 21st annual “Kids for Kids” hockey tournament is underway at rinks throughout the Kingston area.

It was created after the 1998 “Ice Storm” to help raise cash for local charities and with over 200 teams, it has become one of the largest minor hockey tournaments in the province.

Off the ice, it’s a huge economic boost as well.

“Kids for Kids is great for the city of Kingston,” says Michael Beleza with Tourism Kingston.

“It’s great for Tourism Kingston and having more than 10,000 people in the city of Kingston will translate to almost $2 million of economic impact just over a three-day weekend.”

Sure there’s the on-ice competition, but another big piece of this tournament puzzle is the charity element. The Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area is one of the two recipients.

“It means a lot. They’ve donated $25,000 a year, that’s the commitment they’ve made to us,” says Tony Gargaro, the director of operations with the club.

“For those 21 years times $25,000 — that’s a huge impact on kids in this community. I love this event, it’s a lot of fun. It’s kids helping kids.”

The neo-natal unit at the Kingston General Hospital is the other major recipient of the money raised by this event.

The Kids for Kids tournament wraps up on Sunday.