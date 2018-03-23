French police responding to hostage situation in south France

French police are responding to the reports of an armed hostage situation inside a grocery store near the city of Toulouse.

Authorities confirmed a “situation” is unfolding at the Super U shop in Trebes.

Citing a French prosecutor, Agence France Presse reported at least one gunman is holed up in the store and had claimed “allegiance” to the Islamic State group.

The French Police Union (UNSA) said on social media the unfolding situation in Trebes came after four of its officers were shot at while jogging. One officer suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Interior Minister spokesman Frederic Delanouvelle told The Associated Press that there is one suspect and police are trying to subdue him. He provided no details of how many people were inside the supermarket or were believed held hostage.

