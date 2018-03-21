Campbellford Memorial Hospital influenza outbreak ends

Health officials have ended the facility-wide influenza A outbreak at Campbellford Memorial Hospital.

The announcement was made on Wednesday. The outbreak was first declared on Saturday on the medical-surgical unit and was extended to the entire hospital on Tuesday with three confirmed in-patient cases of the flu which included symptoms of fever, sore throat, cough, body aches and congestion.

READ MORE: Influenza outbreak declared at Campbellford Memorial Hospital

Effective immediately the emergency department will be open for normal service levels, the hospital stated.

Staff and visitors to the hospital are expected to remain diligent in practising infection prevention and control practices including hand hygiene, cough etiquette.

“CMH would like to thank everyone for their patience, cooperation and diligence in helping us return to normal operation,” the hospital stated.

Varouj Eskedjian, CEO of Campbellford Memorial Hospital, expressed his appreciation to all hospital staff and area health system partners for their support throughout the duration of the outbreak.

More to come