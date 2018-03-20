Hamilton family turns to community for support after devastating blaze

A Hamilton family is appealing to the community for support as they try to rebuild in the aftermath a destructive blaze on Monday.

READ MORE: No one hurt after fire rips through home on Hamilton Mountain

Keisha Davidson says her sister Thomasina is a college student and mother to two boys aged 10 and four. This fire, she says, has reduced the place they call home on East 21st Street to ashes.

“My sister, she’s in shock,” said Davidson. “There are a lot of things that can’t be replaced but she’s alive, so she’s very grateful for that.”

The family believes the fire started in their unfinished basement and was electrical in nature. Hamilton Fire Information Officer David Forster says the damage was too significant to make a determination.

The damages, including contents are an estimated $350,000.

READ MORE: Fire marshal investigating $550,000 house fire in Hamilton

The immediate need, according to Davidson, is for food, clothes for her nephews and furniture to help them rebuild.

“Nothing was saved, everything was burnt down to black ashes and dust,” she said

The family will be setting up PayPal account in the coming days. In the meantime, the family is directing donations to thomasina.stewart1@gmail.com