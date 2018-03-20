Portion of northbound Highway 11 to close for rail line repairs

A portion of Highway 11 north of Wanuskewin Road will be closed Wednesday morning for emergency track repairs.

Crews will begin repairing the Canadian National rail line at 8 a.m., forcing the closure of the northbound passing lane and half of the driving lane.

The repairs are expected to take six hours to complete.

Reduced speeds will be in place and drivers can expect delays.

Ministry of Highways staff are reminding drivers to obey all signs in the construction zone.