London councillors to discuss workplace harassment

Workplace harassment is on the agenda at the corporate services committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Members of city council will be discussing how the city should address the allegations and complaints of workplace harassment among civic employees.

A letter signed by councillors Jesse Helmer, Virginia Ridley and Mayor Matt Brown is calling for city staff to review the harassment policy.

It also asks staff to find an alternative for those who don’t feel comfortable coming forward with complaints.

“Part of the review includes collective bargaining units as well as external stakeholders, I think they have valuable input in helping us get the right policy and practice in place,” Ridley said, adding that the city’s harassment policies should be reviewed at least once every council term.

“Also we are recognizing we need to create a space for people to come forward, who aren’t comfortable with the existing policies.”

The committee will also discuss a letter from Ward 13 Counc. Tanya Park, who’s calling for city manager Martin Hayward to carry out a third-party investigation into the allegations. Hayward confirmed with 980 CFPL last week that the city would be conducting a third-party review.

Ridley tells 980 CFPL they want to set a strong example.

“Myself, and I believe many of my colleagues, if not all of council and civic administration, are committed to getting this right and moving us forward,” Ridley said.

“The city of London should be the best employer in the city and I’m personally very committed to making sure we get this right.”

Megan Walker of the London Abused Women’s Centre brought the issue to the forefront last week, saying they were receiving complaints of workplace harassment among civic workers, many of whom were firefighters.

Allegations of harassment in the workplace at London City Hall have been swirling this month following a two-hour closed-door meeting by London city council early last week

On Monday, fire chief John Kobarda announced he would be retiring ahead of schedule, with Lori Hamer taking over the role effective immediately.

Park also wants those personal letters written by the individuals to help Hayward, the mayor, and the rest of council better understand the concerns being raised.

The London Police Service has also faced similar allegations in recent weeks, with both uniformed and civilian staff coming forward with complaints.

The police service operates separately from other civic departments and is overseen by its own board.