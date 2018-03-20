Bill Kelly: Ontario election ain’t over ’til it’s over

It ain’t over ’til it’s over: it’s a phrase that was credited to baseball legend Yogi Berra, and it’s the title of very cool Lenny Kravitz song, but it also certainly applies to the upcoming Ontario election.

According to the latest polls, there’s no sense in even having an election on June 7, because it’s a foregone conclusion that Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives will cruise to an overwhelming victory that evening.

It’s a funny thing about polls: people often dismiss them as out of touch and slanted, unless of course, the polls show that their political party is winning.

Let’s not forget that in the last three Ontario elections, the polls were predicting that Ontario PCs would form the next government, but a funny thing happened on the way to the polling station, and the Liberals ended up winning.

And how could we forget the last U.S. presidential election, where almost every poll was predicting a Clinton victory — and we all know how that turned out.

The message here is that election campaigns do matter. There are lots of opportunities between now and June 7 for any of the three main parties to make a major breakthrough or to do a political face plant and fall out of contention.

If political history tells us anything, it’s that it ain’t over ’til it’s over.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News