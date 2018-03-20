missing Vancouver senior
March 20, 2018 5:23 am

Vancouver Police searching for missing senior

By CKNW
A A

Vancouver Police are asking for your help to find a missing elderly man.

Eighty-five-year-old Chuck Chu left his home near East 20th Ave. and Renfrew St. at 11 a.m. Monday and has not been heard from since.

Police say Chu has a tendency to become disoriented and confused.

He’s described as 4’8″ tall, 140 lbs, wearing a grey or green touque with a puffy grey jacket, a grey knit vest, brown corduroy pants, a red shirt and black runners.

He is fluent in Mandarin and speaks limited English.

It’s believed Chu may have taken the bus and could have gone towards Vancouver’s Chinatown or North Vancouver.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until officers arrive.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
missing elderly man Vancouver
missing person
Missing Senior
missing Vancouver senior
Vancouver missing man
vancouver police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News