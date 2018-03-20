Vancouver Police searching for missing senior

Vancouver Police are asking for your help to find a missing elderly man.

Eighty-five-year-old Chuck Chu left his home near East 20th Ave. and Renfrew St. at 11 a.m. Monday and has not been heard from since.

Police say Chu has a tendency to become disoriented and confused.

He’s described as 4’8″ tall, 140 lbs, wearing a grey or green touque with a puffy grey jacket, a grey knit vest, brown corduroy pants, a red shirt and black runners.

He is fluent in Mandarin and speaks limited English.

It’s believed Chu may have taken the bus and could have gone towards Vancouver’s Chinatown or North Vancouver.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until officers arrive.