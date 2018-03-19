You can now purchase your Rider season tickets without being on the wait list

For the first time in five-years, fans are able to purchase Rider season tickets without being on a wait-list.

The team sent out an email to fans on March 19 letting them know season tickets for the 2018 season are up for grabs.

The riders held back ticket sales ahead of transitions into the new stadium as the team wanted to make sure there were a feasible number of seats to relocate fans.

This is the first time season tickets have been available to fans since 2013.