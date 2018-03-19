Talk to the Experts
March 24 – Pro Drain Techs

March 24 – Pro Drain Techs

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED
Courtesy: Pro Drain Tech
Trust the experts when it comes to your pipes!

Saturday on Talk to the Experts, Daryl Hooke is joined in studio by Danny, Ryan and Paul from Pro-Drain Techs.

Constantly cleaning your drain and want a lasting solution? They’ll explain their trenchless pipe, no-dig technology – the pinnacle in sewer line repairs.

Also, learn about their drain scoping service, see what lies beneath before you purchase or spend on renos!

That’s this Saturday at noon, only on 630 CHED.

