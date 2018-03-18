Edmontonians step up to raise funds for prostate cancer research
Edmontonians stepped up to the challenge Sunday in support of prostate cancer.
Prostate Cancer Canada hosted Edmonton’s first Step Up Challenge on Sunday.
“I’m from Edmonton. I know the Edmonton spirit. It was evident today,” Prostate Cancer Canada spokesperson Mark Mahl said.
Twelve teams participated in the fundraiser, climbing stairs at five downtown towers and raising $75,000 in the process.
“All the proceeds from this particular event are going to go to a brand-new research project,” Mahl said.
“It’s very interesting and important because it incorporates fitness [and] wellness into men’s lives that have been diagnosed with prostate cancer.”
One in seven men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.
Global News weather specialist Mike Sobel emceed the event.
