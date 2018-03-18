Edmontonians step up to raise funds for prostate cancer research

Edmontonians stepped up to the challenge Sunday in support of prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer Canada hosted Edmonton’s first Step Up Challenge on Sunday.

READ MORE: New Edmonton urology clinic a ‘game changer’ for men’s health

“I’m from Edmonton. I know the Edmonton spirit. It was evident today,” Prostate Cancer Canada spokesperson Mark Mahl said.

We salute today’s #StepUpChallengeYEG participants who are climbing thousands of stairs to raise funds and awareness for the 1 in 7 Canadian men and their families who will face prostate cancer in their lifetime. 💙 pic.twitter.com/aYBXQOfmPi — Prostate Cancer Canada (@ProstateCancerC) March 18, 2018

Twelve teams participated in the fundraiser, climbing stairs at five downtown towers and raising $75,000 in the process.

“All the proceeds from this particular event are going to go to a brand-new research project,” Mahl said.

“It’s very interesting and important because it incorporates fitness [and] wellness into men’s lives that have been diagnosed with prostate cancer.”

READ MORE: Could there soon be a better way to protect against prostate cancer?

258 floors and 5204 stairs (but who’s counting) later the first annual Step Up Challenge is over. Thx to all climbers, volunteers, sponsors & contribtors. @ProstateCancerC @MarkMahl1 pic.twitter.com/CcD34qqG2j — Mike Sobel (@mikesobel) March 18, 2018

One in seven men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Global News weather specialist Mike Sobel emceed the event.