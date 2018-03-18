Winnipeg rooming house goes up in flames
A Winnipeg rooming house had to be evacuated Saturday night after a two floor blaze.
Winnipeg fire crews said they were called to the house near Langside Street and Sargent Avenue just after 10:15 p.m.
The fire started in the back window of the two floor wooden home, causing “major fire, water and smoke damage,” according to officials.
Everyone inside was able to self-evacuate and no one was injured in the blaze.
Firefighters were on site until early Sunday morning.
