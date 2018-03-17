West Kelowna woman says cat almost died after eating toxic lily

Kiki the cat is recovering at home with her owner, Jackie Champion, after knocking on death’s door.

On Thursday Kiki ingested the leaves of a popular Easter plant brought home from a store by Champion’s roommate, Garry Schroth.

“She goes from being a healthy cat to a life-and-death situation from eating a plant,” Champion said.

The plant was a hybrid lily, highly poisonous to cats as consumption can cause acute kidney failure.

“She was almost lethargic and getting a little bit foaming at the mouth,” Champion said.

Kiki was rushed into overnight emergency veterinary care.

Vomiting was induced and IVs were administered to pump her small body with fluids.

“It was so traumatic,” she said.

The vet bill is expected to exceed $1,000.

The West Kelowna woman is warning others ahead of the Easter holiday to be aware of the threat the common plant can pose.

“I just don’t want this to happen to another family, I think there should be warnings on these plants just like the Tide pods,” she said. “So many people don’t know that that plant is lethal to cats.”

Hybrid lilies aren’t the only common household plant that can be toxic if ingested by pets.

“Ivy, tulip, spinach, cannabis — the flower itself, daffodil” are also dangerous, Okanagan veterinarian Dr. Moshe Oz said.

As for warning labels, Oz said countless household items can pose danger to pets.

“It can be endless, things that dogs and cats are not allowed to eat, or to drink,” he said. “Even onions, it’s not allowed for dogs to eat, so we cannot put a label on each and every onion.

“I think it’s more about education,” he added.

Champion and Schroth hope that sharing their ordeal will save other pets.

“If this saves one cat it’s worthwhile,” Schroth said.

