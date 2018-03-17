Alberta dog known for friendship with duck passes away

A dog who was one half of an unlikely friendship that stole the hearts of residents in a small Alberta town has passed away.

Bruce the Rottweiler and Cashew the duck have been charming Thorsby residents for several years because of their unconventional friendship, which included walks down the Alberta town’s main street.

Bruce was always the greeter at Pet Necessities, two years ago Cashew came along as a duckling. They hate being apart now. #yeg #Thorsby pic.twitter.com/F98mdZC0fU — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) November 11, 2017

However, last week Bruce died after a brief battle with lymphoma, a cancer that attacks the immune system.

Since Bruce’s passing, support has been flowing into Pet Necessities, the local store where the dog and duck used to greet customers.

“She’ll still curl up on his bed at times, and she still uses his water dish,” Pet Necessities owner Andra Novakowsky said. “I don’t want to take everything away at once. I’m hoping that brings her some comfort.”

Novakowsky said she doesn’t think she’ll meet another dog like Bruce, but she’s hopeful Cashew will bond to her other dog.