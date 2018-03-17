A A
A Kleefeld man is dead after a crash in Steinbach.
Friday afternoon, RCMP say an eastbound vehicle driven by a 46-year-old man with his 20-year-old son in the passenger seat was turning left onto Industrial Road, when it was hit by a westbound cement truck.
The father and son were taken to hospital, where the 20-year-old died.
The driver of the truck was not hurt.
Alcohol and speed are not considered factors, and seat belts were in use at the time of the crash.
