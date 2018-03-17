Food Banks Alberta food drive will let donors buy fresh items online

A provincial food drive is hoping to provide food banks around Alberta with more fresh items.

Food Banks Alberta executive director Stephanie Walsh-Rigby told the Alberta Morning News they will be putting on an online food drive the last two weeks of April.

“It will be a provincial food drive that will support food banks across the province and we have 20 active participating food banks in it, as well as the provincial drive. Essentially during our time in April we will be encouraging everybody in Alberta to jump onto the website and donate some healthy nutritious food to their local food bank or the provincial campaign.”

Each participating food bank has provided Food Banks Alberta with a top ten list of what they need or want most, and donors can go to the website, pick out and purchase what they’d like to donate and those items will be delivered to those food banks once the drive is over.

This isn’t the first time the organization has tried this. Walsh-Rigby said they first tried to do an online food drive two years ago.

“Then the Fort McMurray fire happened. So we as a group made the decision to postpone, because it didn’t make any sense, and then eventually decided that we just would not be able to go forward.”

“We did twist it around a bit and we ran a campaign exclusively to support the Wood Buffalo food bank as their re-entry.”

The website won’t be live until just before the event, but when it is you can donate at feedalberta.com