Trent students stage protest over proposed sports arena as prospective students tour school

“What does Trent dismiss? Twenty-five species at risk!” The chant rang out across the Faryon Bridge at Trent University’s Peterborough campus.

On Friday, that space was one of the institution’s busiest locations as 3,000 people descended on the campus for its spring open house.

However, about a dozen students were trying to draw attention to a proposed development on the school’s southeast side — a proposed sports complex covering 22 acres of space.

READ MORE: New Peterborough arena site plans draw flak, ire from students, environmentalists

Protester Amie MacDonald says the complex — twin pad arenas — is slated to be constructed over a natural wetland, putting the habitat and numerous animal species at risk.

“Trent has excellent environmental programs and trains environmental leaders,” she said. “But we feel they’re not acting like one.”

“This development will infill part of a wetland, and this wetland hasn’t been evaluated for provincial significance, and this is against best environmental practices and some provincial policy as well.”

Trent officials say they’re aware of the students’ concerns, and say the university, and the city of Peterborough, have done their due diligence when it comes to the $54-million project.

READ MORE: City enters next phase of replacement plan for Peterborough Memorial Centre

“We have done species-at-risk surveys, tree retention and replacement surveys, hydrological surveys, more than 18 environmental studies with the city of Peterborough in the last two years to ensure these developments are done the right way,” said Julie Davis, vice-president of external relations and advancement at Trent University.

She said the school has provided information to students and visitors alike, and added that Trent supports the students’ right to protest.

“We’re pleased to see that students have the confidence to speak up, that’s a large part of what we’re developing here with students who have strong social justice and environmental values, and that they can express their opinions in respectful and inclusive ways,” Davis said.