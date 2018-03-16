True North Square reaches new heights in downtown Winnipeg

It’s changing the landscape and the skyline of Winnipeg.

True North Square hit a new milestone this week as one tower topped off at 25-storeys.

“This was a significant development milestone,” Jim Ludlow, President of True North Real Estate Development said. “If you go back in the private sector world in Winnipeg, the last time we topped out a building of this size I think was 1991.”

Both towers of True North Square have now hit their peaks.

Tower 2 on Carlton Street now reaches 25 storeys and Tower 1 on Hargrave Street sits at 17 storeys.

The $400-million project is well on its way to completion. The first commercial tenant is set to move in to the top floors of the tower at 242 Hargrave at the end of June.

“The top three floors, which are Thompson Dorfman Sweatman (LLP), will have occupancy,” Sean Barnes, Vice-President and District Manager of PCL Constructors Canada said.

MNP will also be taking over two and a half floors.

“That puts us at about 60 per cent occupancy in the building which is a great place to be given where we are,” Ludlow said.

The construction of 225 Carlton will now focus on the completion of the building envelope. Installation of high-performance glass curtain wall has already begun and is set to be complete by late summer 2018.

Sutton Place Hotel is expected to break ground within the next few months. Chop Steakhouse was announced as its anchor restaurant.

The site has been a hub of construction since the ground breaking. At any given time there are more than 300 workers on site.

“I believe to date there has been somewhere around 900,000 labour hours here,” Barnes said. “1,300 people have been employed on this project.”

Together, the two towers will add 410,000 square feet of office, retail and residential space to Winnipeg’s downtown.

“We’re building density, we’re building lifestyle, we’re building neighbourhood,” Ludlow said. “We’re building downtown Winnipeg.”

The project is set to be completed by spring 2019.