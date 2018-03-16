Police seek missing Cobourg man

Police are searching for a missing Cobourg man last seen more than three weeks ago.

Jens-Johan Kortman, 73, was last seen on Feb. 20 and last heard from on social media on March 11, according to the Cobourg Police Service.

He is Caucasian, 5-foot-11 with salt-and-pepper hair with a moustache. He was possibly wearing glasses and a blue jacket with either a “Chem-Craft” or “Asco Nobel” logo on it.

Kortman may also be driving a green 2006 Volvo Cross Country XC7 with licence plate AMKX 710.

“There are no immediate concerns for Kortman’s well-being,” police stated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821.