Movie involving trained wolf to shoot in a West Kelowna park

A film involving a trained wolf will shoot in a West Kelowna park this weekend.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan said that part of Glen Canyon Regional Park will be closed to the public for film production on Sunday.

The closure will include a parking area and part of a trail and last all day from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The regional district said the shoot is for a film titled Daughter of the Wolf and production involves a trained wolf with multiple handlers interacting with actors.

So officials are reminding dog owners to leash their pets.

The regional district said security will be on hand at the park to stop anyone from venturing into the filming area.

The production declined to release details about the film when contacted on Thursday, however Minds Eye Entertainment’s website says the production will star Gina Carano.

The American actor’s past credits include Deadpool and Fast & Furious 6.