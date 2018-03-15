‘Jeopardy!’ contestant revealed to be ‘Willy Wonka’ child actor
As fans of the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will recall, one of the children to find a golden ticket and win a tour of the titular chocolate factory was a kid named Mike Teavee, who was obsessed with television (and cowboys).
That character was played by child actor Paris Themmen, who appeared in several memorable scenes in the film, including this one:
Themmen, now 58, made a TV comeback his character would be proud of when he appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy! this week.
Themmen, however, did not reveal his identity during Alex Trebek’s let’s-get-to-know-the-contestants chat before the game, and was introduced as an “entrepreneur” and “avid backpacker” who’s traveled to 61 countries.
READ MORE: Watch Finn Wolfhard, John Stamos and ‘Weird Al’ sing tribute to ‘Willy Wonka’
However, it didn’t take long for viewers to recognize the name, and they quickly took to Twitter to share their amazement that they were watching Mike Teavee on TV (who, by the way, came in second and took home $6,800).
© 2018 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.