‘Jeopardy!’ contestant revealed to be ‘Willy Wonka’ child actor

As fans of the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will recall, one of the children to find a golden ticket and win a tour of the titular chocolate factory was a kid named Mike Teavee, who was obsessed with television (and cowboys).

That character was played by child actor Paris Themmen, who appeared in several memorable scenes in the film, including this one:

Themmen, now 58, made a TV comeback his character would be proud of when he appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy! this week.

Themmen, however, did not reveal his identity during Alex Trebek’s let’s-get-to-know-the-contestants chat before the game, and was introduced as an “entrepreneur” and “avid backpacker” who’s traveled to 61 countries.

However, it didn’t take long for viewers to recognize the name, and they quickly took to Twitter to share their amazement that they were watching Mike Teavee on TV (who, by the way, came in second and took home $6,800).

You got robbed Paris! You knew all the answers. I was rooting hard for you! Great to see you. #miketv pic.twitter.com/WyjPB6ZEyG — Emily in OC (@EmilyInOC) March 14, 2018

Is nobody realizing that Paris on Jeopardy right now, is Mike TV from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?…. Like legit it’s the actor. — Rachel Michele (@rachelmichele25) March 13, 2018

WBZ interrupted the opening of Jeopardy! so I didn’t get his name until Alex Trebek repeated it – it’s @ParisThemmen, Mike Teevee from Willy Wonka! pic.twitter.com/NNPUQ09hV0 — Tim Colby (@timjcolby) March 13, 2018

I was making dinner in the kitchen, listening to Jeopardy when Alex Trebek started introducing contestants at the break. He said @ParisThemmen and I ran out saying MIKE TEEVEE !!! My wife thought I was nuts. Great job Paris! — Wildbill (@wildbill77) March 13, 2018

I'm proud to say I totally recognized Mike Teevee on my TV on @Jeopardy tonight. @ParisThemmen — Vince Gatton (@VinceGatton1) March 14, 2018

I recognized you pretty quickly. Willy Wonka is my favorite movie! So cool to see you on Jeopardy. 😁 — Brandy Ostrander (@OstranderBrandy) March 14, 2018

Wait, did @Jeopardy not mention that contestant @ParisThemmen was in "Willy Wonka," or did I miss it? It's not every day that Mike Teevee is on TV! #Jeopardy — Jonathan Padget (@dcjpad) March 14, 2018

They didn’t mention but the real fans know 😉 — Ashton Bodenheimer (@ladybode) March 14, 2018