Hockey Winnipeg suing former executive director for fraud

Hockey Winnipeg is taking its former executive director to court.

A statement of claim filed in Winnipeg Court of Queen’s Bench Mar. 6 accuses Andrew Skogen of using a corporate credit card for $40,777.93 worth of personal purchases.

The lawsuit said Skogen used the card for liqour, gas, car repairs, computer services, taxis, groceries, concerts, pro hockey and streaming services, restaurants, bars and hotels.

The statement of claim also accused Skogen of sending himself and his roommate $13,670 in e-transfers from Hockey Winnipeg’s chequing account.

Skogen was executive director from Aug. 14, 2017 until Feb. 22, during which time the lawsuit alleges he hid monthly bank statements from everyone else at Hockey Winnipeg.

“Skogen utilized the products and services derived from unauthorized credit card purchases for his sole use and enjoyment,” the statement of claim read. “The conduct was criminal in nature and caused Hockey Winnipeg substantial loss, thereby entitling Hockey Winnipeg to punitive damages.”

A Winnipeg Police spokesperson said there are currently no charges pending, and as such could not say if there is an investigation into the claims.

The city’s minor hockey governing body is seeking repayment of the $54,447.93 as well as punitive damages “on the grounds of his breach of trust fiduciary duty, breach of trust and acts of fraud,” the statement of claim said.

Skogen has yet to respond to the claims and has 20 days from the filing date to do so.