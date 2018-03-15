Donald Trump claims, again, U.S. has trade deficit with Canada — after admitting he made it up

U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on his claim that Canada runs a trade surplus with its southern neighbour Thursday morning.

The president tweeted that while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a “very good guy,” he doesn’t like admitting that Canada a surplus.

We do have a Trade Deficit with Canada, as we do with almost all countries (some of them massive). P.M. Justin Trudeau of Canada, a very good guy, doesn’t like saying that Canada has a Surplus vs. the U.S.(negotiating), but they do…they almost all do…and that’s how I know! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2018

“We do have a Trade Deficit with Canada, as we do with almost all countries (some of them massive),” he wrote.

The latest claims come about a day after The Washington Post reported that Trump admitted to making erroneous claims about Canada and U.S. trade relations in front of Trudeau.

According to the Post, Trump said during a speech in Missouri on Wednesday that he insisted to Trudeau that the U.S. runs a trade deficit with Canada — without knowing whether that was actually true.

Trump, according to a recording obtained by the newspaper, said that after Trudeau told him the U.S. does not have a trade deficit with Canada, he replied, “Wrong, Justin, you do,” then added, “I didn’t even know … I had no idea.”

The president said he then “sent one of our guys out” to check the prime minister’s claim.

According to the most recent statistics from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s website, the U.S. trade surplus with Canada was US$12.5 billion in 2016.

— With files from The Canadian Press