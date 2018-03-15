Senior dies in Bancroft retirement centre fire

A woman was found dead following an early morning fire at a retirement residence in Bancroft, Ont., Thursday.

OPP say around 4 a.m. officers and firefighters responded to the fire at the R.J. Brooks Living Centre – a retirement residence on Alice Street in the Town of Bancroft.

Residents were evacuated from the building and have been moved to the Bancroft Bible Chapel on Hastings Street North, next door to the centre, OPP said.

Police say the body of an elderly female was discovered in the fire. Her name has yet to be released.

Bancroft OPP, Bancroft Fire Department, Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating.

“At this time the cause of the fire is unknown,” OPP issued in a statement around 7:15 a.m.