Victoria police looking for suspect following assault
Victoria police are looking for a suspect after a man was assaulted with a weapon and taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place on the 2600-block of Douglas Street in Victoria. When officers arrived they found a victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries being tended by bystanders.
Police say the suspect was described as a man, about 5’2″ tall, with a medium build, and was wearing a blue top, brown pants, and carried a red skateboard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
