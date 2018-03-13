Crime
March 13, 2018 11:39 pm

Victoria police looking for suspect following assault

By News Anchor  CKNW

The incident took place around 12 p.m.

Victoria police are looking for a suspect after a man was assaulted with a weapon and taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place on the 2600-block of Douglas Street in Victoria. When officers arrived they found a victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries being tended by bystanders.

Police say the suspect was described as a man, about 5’2″ tall, with a medium build, and was wearing a blue top, brown pants, and carried a red skateboard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

