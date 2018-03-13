Enbridge warns of text message rebate scam

Enbridge Gas is warning its customers about a scam that’s making the rounds via text message.

The natural gas utility said on Tuesday that the message instructs the recipient to click on a link to accept a refund deposit.

Enbridge distributed a photo of a text message sent on Sunday that featured the company’s name and Interac E-Transfer logo, along with the text: “We apologize for the misunderstanding. Your refund has been processed.”

The company, which operates in the Greater Toronto Area, Niagara and Eastern Ontario, said it doesn’t communicate via text message.

“Refunds are generally processed either directly on the bill or via cheque. Email transfers are available, but only at the customer’s request,” the company stated.

The same scam has also appeared as an email, Enbridge said.

The utility is advising anyone who receives the text not to click the link or share any personal or account information.

Suspicious activity can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and the Customer Ombudsman at Enbridge Gas.