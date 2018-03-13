Team Mike McEwen parting ways at the end of the curling season

Mike McEwen’s two-time provincial championship winning team has decided to split up after more than a decade curling together.

The Winnipeg-based rink made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday morning. The post did not mention if the curlers will be joining new teams or leaving the game.

Mike McEwen, BJ Neufeld, Matt Wozniak and Denni Neufeld joined forces in 2007. They won a Manitoba men’s curling title in both 2016 and 2017 following six straight final appearances. McEwen and company also competed in three Briers, winning bronze in 2017.

The team will part ways at the end of the current season. It’s scheduled to play in this week’s Grand Slam of Curling event in Winnipeg.