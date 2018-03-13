Sports
March 13, 2018 12:55 pm

Team Mike McEwen parting ways at the end of the curling season

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Skip Mike McEwen, third B.J. Neufeld, second Matt Wozniak and lead Denni Neufeld have been curling together since 2007.

Facebook / McEwen Curling
A A

Mike McEwen’s two-time provincial championship winning team has decided to split up after more than a decade curling together.

The Winnipeg-based rink made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday morning. The post did not mention if the curlers will be joining new teams or leaving the game.

Mike McEwen, BJ Neufeld, Matt Wozniak and Denni Neufeld joined forces in 2007. They won a Manitoba men’s curling title in both 2016 and 2017 following six straight final appearances. McEwen and company also competed in three Briers, winning bronze in 2017.

The team will part ways at the end of the current season. It’s scheduled to play in this week’s Grand Slam of Curling event in Winnipeg.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BJ Neufeld
Denni Neufeld
Manitoba Curling
Matt Wozniak
Mike McEwen
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News