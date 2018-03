Notley and Kenney exchange smiles at Alberta legislature but accusations fly

Premier Rachel Notley and Opposition Leader Jason Kenney exchanged smiles and finger waves in the Alberta legislature today before letting the accusations fly in their first question period together.

Kenney accused Notley of misleading Albertans by imposing a multibillion-dollar carbon tax despite not campaigning on it in the 2015 election.

He also urged Notley to push harder on Ottawa to make sure the federally approved Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets built in British Columbia.

Notley pointed out that Kenney was part of former prime minister Stephen Harper’s government that didn’t get a pipeline built to either coast.

Notley told Kenney that he and other Conservative politicians had their chance, and in her words, “they blew it.”

Kenney has said he wants to elevate decorum in the house, and during his back and forth with Notley, his caucus members did not applaud or pound their desks to support him, nor did they heckle the premier.