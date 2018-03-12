Delisle, Sask. man killed in train, vehicle collision
A Saskatchewan man is dead after a collision between a vehicle and train.
Warman RCMP said it happened Sunday at around 6:45 p.m. CT south of Delisle, Sask.
The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Delisle man, was declared dead at the scene.
Police said they will not be releasing his name.
No one else was in the vehicle.
RCMP, along with a collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.
Delisle is approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.
