Canada
March 12, 2018 2:16 pm

Delisle, Sask. man killed in train, vehicle collision

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A Delisle man is dead after a collision between a vehicle and a train.

File / Global News
A A

A Saskatchewan man is dead after a collision between a vehicle and train.

Warman RCMP said it happened Sunday at around 6:45 p.m. CT south of Delisle, Sask.

READ MORE: Man killed in pedestrian collision on Highway 12 near Martensville, Sask.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Delisle man, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they will not be releasing his name.

No one else was in the vehicle.

RCMP, along with a collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

Delisle is approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Delisle
Delisle Collision
Delisle Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP
Saskatchewan Collision
Train Vehicle Collision
Warman RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News