Delisle, Sask. man killed in train, vehicle collision

A Saskatchewan man is dead after a collision between a vehicle and train.

Warman RCMP said it happened Sunday at around 6:45 p.m. CT south of Delisle, Sask.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old Delisle man, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said they will not be releasing his name.

No one else was in the vehicle.

RCMP, along with a collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

Delisle is approximately 35 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.