Assault, weapon charges laid after elderly woman attacked with sword in Bragg Creek

A 19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after a woman was attacked with a sword in a Bragg Creek home.

RCMP were called to the residence in the community southwest of Calgary at around 12:45 a.m. on Friday.

They said a woman in her 70s was found suffering multiple, serious lacerations. She was taken to the hospital, where Alberta Health Services said the women was in serious, but stable condition.

RCMP arrested the suspect who was still in the house.

“We do know the individual does have the ability [to] and does make weapons as a hobby or even employment,” Cochrane RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said.

Savinkoff said the 79-year-old victim is related to the 19-year-old who was arrested.

On Monday, RCMP said 19-year-old Marshall Rath of Bragg Creek had been charged.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 13 in Cochrane.

Watch: RCMP say an elderly woman was attacked by a man with a sword early Friday morning.