Suspicious package prompts government building evacuation in Guelph

Guelph police say a suspicious package forced the evacuation of an Ontario government building in the south end of the city Monday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the building at 1 Stone Rd. that houses a Service Ontario office and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs headquarters.

“Police were unable to determine what the package was and called for the Guelph Fire Department Hazmat Team to assist,” said Const. Chris Probst in a news release. “To err on the side of caution, a specialist was brought in.”

The package was not an explosive but police evacuated the building as a precaution, Probst said.

The hazmat team removed the package at 11:30 a.m. and everyone was allowed to go back into the building.

Police said an investigation is ongoing into the package and what it is.

Guelph Police officers were dealing with a suspicious package at 1 Stone Road. The package has now been removed. No danger to the public – everyone has been cleared to re-enter the building. — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) March 12, 2018