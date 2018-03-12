Peterborough man arrested after break and enter at apartment complex

A Peterborough man was arrested and charged in connection with a break-and-enter at an apartment on Monday morning.

Around 12:40 a.m., officers received a call about a suspicious man in the area of Stewart Street who was attempting to break into apartments.

“Officers attended and saw a male matching the description who was attempting to enter one of the units,” police stated.

The man was arrested and was found to be in possession of stolen property, police said.

“The male was also connected to a mischief where a screen at one of the units had been ripped off a window,” police stated.

Ryan Joseph Comeau, 24, of Wolfe Street, is charged with trespassing at night; break and enter; mischief under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Monday.