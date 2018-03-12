Rick Zamperin: This could be the year the Raptors crack the NBA Finals
Is this the year of the Raptor?
With 16 games remaining in their regular-season schedule, the Toronto Raptors are on pace to shatter their franchise record for wins in a season — and it may not be even close.
The Raps launched into a three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon by roughing up the New York Knicks 132-106.
The victory came two days after Toronto topped the Rockets 108-105 at the Air Canada Centre to end Houston’s 17-game winning streak.
Sunday’s tilt against the 11th-place Knickerbockers could have been a trap game, but the dinos had no intentions of falling into it.
It was Toronto’s eighth straight victory and the Raptors’ 15th win in their last 16 games.
Entering Tuesday night’s tip-off against the Nets in Brooklyn, the Raps are first in the NBA’s Eastern Conference with a record of 49-17, and are 3.5 games better that the second-place Boston Celtics.
Toronto’s franchise-best record came two seasons ago when they went 56-26, and even though 10 of their last 16 games are against teams that are above .500 (including two each vs. Boston and third-place Cleveland) the Raptors need just eight wins to break the record.
The way Toronto is playing lately, this should be a 60-win team.
Come playoff time, who knows? This could be the year they crack the NBA Finals.
