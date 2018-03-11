World
2 dead after helicopter plunges into East River in New York City

At least two people are dead after a helicopter crashed into the East River in New York City on Sunday evening, according to local authorities

The fatalities were confirmed by Eric Phillips, spokesperson for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, on Twitter. He said at least one person had survived the crash, and that divers were still in the water.

Six people were on the helicopter, the U.S. Coast Guard said according to Reuters news agency.

A video filmed by an onlooker and shared on Twitter appeared to show the helicopter descending towards the river and crashing, before flipping onto its side.

The helicopter, a Eurocopter AS350, went down near Roosevelt Island at around 7 p.m. and was believed to be upside-down in the water, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Officials didn’t disclose any information about the cause of the crash.

