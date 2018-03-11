‘We’re hopeful’: Family and friends of missing B.C. climber in Alaska

The family of an experienced B.C. climber is hopeful the 24-year-old is safe despite not having heard from him since Mar. 5.

Marc-Andre Leclerc and his climbing partner Ryan Johnson went on a climbing trip to Alaska. The pair were dropped off at the Menden-Hall ice field and made it to the summit of Mount Fairweather the following day.

Leclerc’s dad told a family friend he had received a text from his son on Monday letting him know they had reached the summit, but that was the last time his family heard from him.

“We’re very hopeful,” said Treya Klassen, who’s a friend of the family. “They’re both really, really experienced climbers. They’ve been climbing their whole lives.”

Lecrec’s father told Klassen he had been training a lot for this trip, living off granola bars for weeks while climbing the Rockies for practice.

Klassen created a GoFundMe page to help the family with any expenses. She said Lecrec’s dad was having issues getting to Alaska but that they were able to eventually cross the border.

“Whatever they need to deal with this, it’s going to be a costly endeavour for the family,” she said.

Search crews found the pair’s gear but no sign of the missing men. Klassen said weather has also been a factor in the search.

“There’s been a break in the weather right now so there are helicopters going up, there are a bunch of climbers there and a bunch of very experienced alpinists so hopefully they’ll find them.”

She said Lecrec’s father called her on Friday and asked her to pray for his son.