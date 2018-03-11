Southeast Calgary crash sends 2 to hospital, shuts down Memorial Drive

Calgary police are investigating following an early morning crash that sent two people to hospital on Sunday.

According to EMS, paramedics were called to Memorial Drive and 28 Street S.E. just after 3 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

One of the people in the vehicle, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. The other person in the vehicle, a woman believed to be about 19 years old, was also taken to hospital. She was considered to be in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Memorial Drive has been shut down between Barlow Trail and 28 Street as the Calgary Police Service’s Traffic Unit investigates.

More to come…