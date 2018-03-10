Occupants of black pickup truck considered ‘persons of interest’ in illegal cougar killing near Cochrane

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers say they want to speak to the driver and occupants of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck whom they consider to be “persons of interest” in an illegal cougar killing on Feb. 21.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a poacher (or poachers) whom they believe shot and killed a cougar west of Cochrane.

According to Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement’s official Facebook page, officers are currently following up on numerous tips and leads from the public.

They are looking for a 2009 or newer black Dodge Ram 1500 sport crew cab (pictured below).

The truck was reportedly seen in the vicinity of the area where the cougar was shot and left.

The truck also had an Addictive Desert Designs (ADD) stealth pre-runner front bumper with a 40-inch LED light bar. There is also a smaller light bar below the 40-inch bar. There are also LED lights in the headlights.

“The level of involvement of driver and occupants is not known,” the Facebook post reads.

Officials believe the poacher or poachers left behind a pair of green and brown work gloves at the scene.

They also said a campfire was left burning.

“In Alberta, it is unlawful to abandon the skin of a mountain lion that has been hunted,” reads a Facebook post on the Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Facebook page. “Furthermore, the cougar season was closed in the relevant cougar management area at the time of the offence.”

If caught, the poacher(s) could face a fine of $50,000 or one year in jail.