Russian TV host issues grave warning to ‘traitors’ living in U.K.

A Russian state television host has reportedly issued a warning to “traitors” who are living in the U.K.

“Don’t choose England as a place to live. Whatever the reasons, whether you’re a professional traitor to the motherland or you just hate your country in your spare time, I repeat, no matter, don’t move to England,” Kirill Kleymenov said during a news programme on Channel One, the Guardian reports. Channel One is Russian state TV’s flagship station.

“Something is not right there. Maybe it’s the climate. But in recent years there have been too many strange incidents with a grave outcome. People get hanged, poisoned, they die in helicopter crashes and fall out of windows in industrial quantities,” Kleymenov said.

Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in the southern English cathedral city of Salisbury last weekend. It is believed by authorities that the pair were victims of a nerve agent attack.

British interior minister Amber Rudd told reporters more than 250 counter-terrorism police are involved in the investigation.

The Skripals remain in critical condition and are just two names on a growing list of Russians who have died or been injured under mysterious circumstances in England.

In 2013, Boris Berezovsky was found hung in his home in a locked bathroom. The high-profile businessman was a critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin. The coroner who examined the body was unable to determine if the wounds were self-inflicted or not.

Alexander Perepilichny, a Russian whistleblower, collapsed and died while out for a jog near his home in 2012. Police ruled out foul play in the case, although the coroner has yet to provide a definitive conclusion on the cause of death.

Another former Russian agent, Alexander Litvinenko, was rushed to a London hospital after collapsing. He died three weeks later. It was determined he was killed from ingesting Polonium 210.

The Russian government has denied any involvement in the men’s deaths.

British MP Yvette Cooper has called for an inquiry into the men’s deaths, as well as the deaths of 11 others who were highlighted in a 2017 investigation by Buzzfeed.

