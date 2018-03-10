Canada this week: New money, more snow, more heartwarming moments

Oh Canada!

Will it ever stop snowing? Do we love new money? Do we like when hockey teams make kids’ dreams come true?

All that and more will be answered in this week’s Social Desk Roundup!

S’now way!

A post about a 2.5-metre-high snow drift in Fort St. John turned into a Canadian-style ‘snow’ and tell, where Global BC Facebook followers engaged in a sort of one-upmanship of the biggest snow drift. #OnlyInCanada #Eh?

The picture was shared almost 5,000 times! Nearly 700 people commented, with most sharing personal photos of their own snowbanks.

In another vintage Canadian moment, a young boy who was seen wearing a homemade Calgary Flames jersey was gifted a real one. It had hockey fans (even non-Flames fans) getting all worked up.

This is beautiful, great use of fame. I'm completely impressed (and I'm an Oiler fan) — Gord Dobie (@gordiedoobs) March 6, 2018

. Such a sweet story. Thank you for sharing — Marie no work zone (@MarieMam1) March 6, 2018

Now, spas, salons and barbershops in Alberta are eligible to apply for a liquor licence.

And people certainly had a lot to say about this.

WATCH ABOVE: Canada’s new $10 bank note featuring civil rights icon Viola Desmond unveiled

Canadians got their first look at the new $10 bill that will be circulating, featuring civil rights icon Viola Desmond.

In case you somehow missed it, here it is again.

While some praised the move…

Others not so much…

What do you think?

eric.do@globalnews.ca

Follow @ericmarkdo

lacy.atalick@globalnews.ca

Follow @lacyatalick