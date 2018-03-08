Kelowna RCMP investigate assault at strip mall

Kelowna RCMP are investigating an assault that reportedly took place near London Drugs in the Spall Plaza.

A woman was allegedly assaulted at the strip mall on Harvey Ave. near Spall Rd. just before 10 p.m.

Numerous police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck raced to the scene to assist the victim.

The woman was said to be in the care of paramedics and her condition is unknown.

RCMP said no suspects are in custody.

Investigators were seen inside the Mom’s Grind Coffee House, the former location of Second Cup in the Spall Plaza, for more than an hour.

Police continue to investigate and have yet to offer further comment.