Habitat for Humanity March Break camp teaches kids hands-on skills

Some students in Kingston will spend their March Break learning building skills with Habitat for Humanity.

It’s all a part of Habitat for Humanity March break day camp in Kingston, which offers kids a chance to try their hands at building something from scratch.

“They are working with their hands and I think the combination of thinking about something, being creative with their minds and being able to put that into something practical with their hands is perfect,” says Quint Tapscott, the director of special projects for Habitat for Humanity.

Each day that the students are at the camp, they are able to bring home something they’ve made. In some cases, that project is a birdhouse, string art, a battleship or even an ornament.

Jen Debruyn, who has signed up her son for the camp four times before, says it’s great to see him complete something he’s worked so hard on.

“He definitely has a lot of pride in some of the projects he’s made. The first one he made was a tool box that he wrapped up and gave me as a surprise Christmas present. It was beautiful and he did an amazing job,” Debruyn said.

Another parent, Joe Pizzacalla, says the camp also teaches his son a number of life skills, such as tool safety. “He didn’t want to slam his fingers with tools. It made him very interested in wanting to build more.”

The camp is $50 a day. All of the crafts made at the camp are built using reclaimed materials from other projects, so there is no added cost.

In addition, all the money raised through the camp stays within the community to help with future Habitat for Humanity projects.